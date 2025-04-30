Left Menu

Missed Spin Mastery: Daren Ganga Critiques Delhi Capitals' Tactics

Daren Ganga critiques Delhi Capitals' strategy for not utilizing Kuldeep Yadav's spinner prowess during a pivotal IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Capitals saw a narrow defeat, missing a potential edge by not employing Yadav earlier and throughout the innings at their home ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:15 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Delhi Capitals' strategic decisions, former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga suggested that the team 'missed' an opportunity by not exploiting Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin talents during their IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the hosts narrowly miss out on victory, conceding a hefty 204/9 innings to the visitors.

Despite an off-color performance, where Kuldeep went wicketless and gave away 27 runs in three overs, Ganga argued on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out that the spinner's full over quota should have been exhausted. He insisted that deploying Kuldeep earlier, perhaps in the powerplay, could have shifted the match's dynamics in Delhi's favor.

Ganga further expressed his views on the tendency of teams to shy away from using wrist spinners during the critical powerplay phase, emphasizing it as a wicket-taking tactic. Instead, Kuldeep was brought into action as Delhi's sixth bowler, when Kolkata had already seized control, hindering Delhi's prospects of chasing down the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

