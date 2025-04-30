Kolkata Fire Tragedy: 14 Dead in Burrabazar Hotel Inferno

A massive fire in a low-cost hotel in central Kolkata's Burrabazar area has resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, with 13 others injured, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The blaze, which quickly engulfed the four-storey Rituraj Hotel Tuesday evening, led to most deaths by suffocation, with some victims reportedly jumping from windows to escape.

A special investigation team has been set up to examine the cause of the fire amid criticism of local government responses, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promising aid to victims' families.

