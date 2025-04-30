Left Menu

Kolkata Fire Tragedy: 14 Dead in Burrabazar Hotel Inferno

A devastating fire in a low-cost hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar area claimed 14 lives and injured 13 others. The blaze, primarily resulting in suffocation deaths, was contained after nearly 10 hours. Officials announced financial aid for victims' families and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire in a low-cost hotel in central Kolkata's Burrabazar area has resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, with 13 others injured, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The blaze, which quickly engulfed the four-storey Rituraj Hotel Tuesday evening, led to most deaths by suffocation, with some victims reportedly jumping from windows to escape.

A special investigation team has been set up to examine the cause of the fire amid criticism of local government responses, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promising aid to victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

