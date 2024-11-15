Political Shift: Jharkhand MLA Joins BJP Amid Election Turmoil

In a significant political development, Dinesh William Marandi, a sitting MLA from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied an election ticket by his party. Marandi's decision was formalized at a rally addressed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Littipara on Friday.

Following Marandi's defection, the JMM promptly expelled him, citing a failure to respond to a show cause notice. Marandi justified his departure by highlighting his dissatisfaction with the party leadership and alleged threats he faced after voicing concerns.

During the rally, Chouhan criticized the current government under Hemant Soren, labeling it as corrupt and poorly governed, and expressed the BJP's commitment to bringing change in Jharkhand with the people's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)