Ghosn and Dati: The Allegations of Corruption

The French financial crimes prosecutor's office has called for the trial of ex-auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati, according to a judicial source.

The investigation scrutinizes consulting fees Dati received from the Renault-Nissan alliance after leaving her role as justice minister. Both Dati and Ghosn deny misconduct.

Ghosn remains in Lebanon since 2019 due to an Interpol Red Notice from Japan and claims legal breaches have hindered his defense. Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

