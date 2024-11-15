Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Calls for Transformation to a Glorious Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, urged citizens to vote for his party for a glorious Maharashtra. He criticized political instability and promised to address crucial issues within 48 hours of gaining power. Thackeray emphasized focusing on basic needs and real heritage rather than political disputes.

In a fervent speech on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray urged citizens to cast their votes for his party, promising to transform the state into a 'vaibhavshali' or glorious Maharashtra.

Speaking at rallies in Thane and Kalyan, Thackeray criticized the state's political instability and called for an extensive overhaul, emphasizing the prioritization of Maharashtra's welfare over political squabbles and personal disputes.

Thackeray promised that within 48 hours of coming to power, the MNS would address mosque loudspeakers, insisting that religious practices should not disturb public peace. He also highlighted failures in addressing basic infrastructure like water, electricity, education, and healthcare.

