Raj Thackeray Calls for Transformation to a Glorious Maharashtra

In a fervent speech on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray urged citizens to cast their votes for his party, promising to transform the state into a 'vaibhavshali' or glorious Maharashtra.

Speaking at rallies in Thane and Kalyan, Thackeray criticized the state's political instability and called for an extensive overhaul, emphasizing the prioritization of Maharashtra's welfare over political squabbles and personal disputes.

Thackeray promised that within 48 hours of coming to power, the MNS would address mosque loudspeakers, insisting that religious practices should not disturb public peace. He also highlighted failures in addressing basic infrastructure like water, electricity, education, and healthcare.

