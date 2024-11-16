Left Menu

Ethics Report Controversy in Gaetz's Attorney General Nomination

The U.S. House Speaker insisted against releasing an ethics report on sexual misconduct allegations involving Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz resigned from Congress amid the ethics probe, sparking debate over procedural norms as the Senate prepares for confirmation hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:18 IST
Ethics Report Controversy in Gaetz's Attorney General Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday urged a congressional ethics panel not to release a report investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz, President-elect Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz denies the allegations and resigned before the report's expected release.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee from both parties have called for access to the unreleased House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz. This document is part of the Senate's confirmation process for cabinet nominees, which will kick off next year with public hearings.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, opposed the report's release, citing traditional House procedures, which consider former members outside the ethics committee's jurisdiction. Johnson's stance marks a shift from his previous neutrality on the matter. Gaetz, facing a Justice Department investigation into sex-trafficking claims, was informed he wouldn't face charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024