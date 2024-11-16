Ethics Report Controversy in Gaetz's Attorney General Nomination

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday urged a congressional ethics panel not to release a report investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz, President-elect Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz denies the allegations and resigned before the report's expected release.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee from both parties have called for access to the unreleased House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz. This document is part of the Senate's confirmation process for cabinet nominees, which will kick off next year with public hearings.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, opposed the report's release, citing traditional House procedures, which consider former members outside the ethics committee's jurisdiction. Johnson's stance marks a shift from his previous neutrality on the matter. Gaetz, facing a Justice Department investigation into sex-trafficking claims, was informed he wouldn't face charges.

