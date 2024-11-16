Trump Picks Key Advisers for Influential White House Roles

US President-elect Donald Trump has officially announced key appointments to his administrative team. Steven Cheung will serve as the White House communications director, and Sergio Gor will head the personnel office. Both individuals are long-time advisers, having worked closely with Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign.

The roles of communications director and personnel office head are expected to be quite influential in shaping the administration's public image and internal staff dynamics. Cheung, who led communications for Trump's latest campaign, is noted for his aggressive approach against political opponents. A Sacramento native, he previously worked in Republican politics and for the Ultimate Fighting Championship before joining Trump's team.

Sergio Gor, on the other hand, co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr. and led the super PAC Right for America. Trump's statement praised both Cheung and Gor as trusted advisers, expressing his enthusiasm for them joining his White House team.

(With inputs from agencies.)