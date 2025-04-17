Pentagon Shakeup: Communications Chief Resigns Amid Controversy
John Ullyot, the former Pentagon spokesman, resigned after being asked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office due to controversial decisions and directives. These included removing images promoting diversity. The resignation is unrelated to a separate Pentagon information leak investigation involving other senior aides.
- Country:
- United States
John Ullyot, previously serving as the Pentagon's spokesman, has stepped down following a series of contentious decisions during his tenure. His resignation comes amid pressure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's communications office, according to a senior defense official.
Ullyot, who was instrumental in shaping controversial directives, notably ordered the removal of online content that promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion. This move sparked public criticism when the images of national heroes like Jackie Robinson were removed. Official sources informed the Associated Press that Hegseth's office had requested Ullyot's resignation despite his public claim to have made the decision independently.
Meanwhile, three other senior Pentagon aides have been placed on leave in connection with an ongoing investigation into unauthorized information disclosures, though Ullyot's exit was reportedly unrelated. Details regarding the leaks remain undisclosed, as sources requested anonymity to share information not officially released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi to Celebrate Odisha Parv: A Tribute to Unity in Diversity
IFFLA 2025: Celebrating Diversity and Innovation in South Asian Cinema
Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Culture at Madhavpur Ghed Fair
Financial Gender Gap: UK Firms Struggle with Diversity Goals
Probing Signals: Pentagon Launches Investigation into Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use