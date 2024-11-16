Left Menu

Senators Push for Review of Musk's Russian Ties Amid SpaceX Contracts

Democratic senators urge investigation into Elon Musk's ties with Russia. Concerns arise over his communications with President Putin and potential implications for SpaceX's U.S government contracts. Senators cite serious questions about national security and funding benefitting Musk amid these alleged connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:55 IST
Two Democratic senators have called on the Biden administration to assess whether SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's purported frequent communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin necessitate a reevaluation of the space company's U.S. government contracts.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed, chair of the Armed Service Committee, have urged the Justice Department and the Pentagon to conduct this inquiry, based on reports of Musk's interactions with Russian officials over the past two years.

The senators expressed concern about these relationships, highlighting Musk as a significant beneficiary of U.S. government funding, now linked with a prominent U.S. adversary.

