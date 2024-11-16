Senators Push for Review of Musk's Russian Ties Amid SpaceX Contracts

Two Democratic senators have called on the Biden administration to assess whether SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's purported frequent communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin necessitate a reevaluation of the space company's U.S. government contracts.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed, chair of the Armed Service Committee, have urged the Justice Department and the Pentagon to conduct this inquiry, based on reports of Musk's interactions with Russian officials over the past two years.

The senators expressed concern about these relationships, highlighting Musk as a significant beneficiary of U.S. government funding, now linked with a prominent U.S. adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)