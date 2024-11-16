Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy Amid EU Funds Misuse Allegations

Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, is facing potential political fallout after prosecutors requested a provisional five-year ban from public office amidst allegations of misusing European Union funds.

This move, which Le Pen and her National Rally (RN) party label as politically motivated, may thwart her ambitions to run in the 2027 presidential race.

The situation ignites broader discourse on judicial interventions in political spheres, with critics claiming judicial overreach and political biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)