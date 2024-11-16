Left Menu

Crisis Averted: Dutch Cabinet Holds Firm Amid Resignation

The Dutch government narrowly avoided a crisis after Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar resigned over an incident involving fans of an Israeli soccer team. Her resignation prompted an emergency cabinet meeting where other members threatened to quit. Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed an agreement to continue, preventing further resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-11-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 04:12 IST
Crisis Averted: Dutch Cabinet Holds Firm Amid Resignation
government
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A potential crisis in the Dutch government was narrowly averted following the resignation of Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar. She stepped down over the handling of a violent incident involving Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. The sudden resignation triggered an emergency meeting on Friday.

During the tense meeting, other members of the centrist NSC party also considered resigning, which could have led to a larger governmental crisis. However, after intense discussions, an agreement was reached to prevent further resignations.

Late on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced the conclusion of talks, stating that the cabinet members agreed to continue their service, with only Achahbar stepping down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024