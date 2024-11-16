Crisis Averted: Dutch Cabinet Holds Firm Amid Resignation

A potential crisis in the Dutch government was narrowly averted following the resignation of Junior Finance Minister Nora Achahbar. She stepped down over the handling of a violent incident involving Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. The sudden resignation triggered an emergency meeting on Friday.

During the tense meeting, other members of the centrist NSC party also considered resigning, which could have led to a larger governmental crisis. However, after intense discussions, an agreement was reached to prevent further resignations.

Late on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced the conclusion of talks, stating that the cabinet members agreed to continue their service, with only Achahbar stepping down.

(With inputs from agencies.)