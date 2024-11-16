Left Menu

Tattoo Controversy: Pete Hegseth Faces Insider Threat Allegations

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran, faced scrutiny over tattoos linked to white supremacist groups. His nomination to lead the Department of Defense by Donald Trump highlights concerns about extremism. His tattoos and past statements raise debates about insider threats within the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 04:55 IST
Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, nominated by Donald Trump to head the Department of Defense, has stirred controversy due to tattoos allegedly linked to white supremacist factions. A fellow service member flagged Hegseth as a potential 'Insider Threat' because of a tattoo reading 'Deus Vult,' a phrase co-opted by extremist groups.

Hegseth, a vocal critic of the Pentagon's efforts to tackle extremism, claims he was unjustly labeled as an extremist and withdrawn from guarding Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021. An email shared by a fellow Guard member raised concerns about Hegseth's tattoo, suggesting possible security risks.

In recent years, investigations have identified numerous military personnel involved in ideologically driven extremism, further complicating Hegseth's appointment. His public defense of convicted war criminals and critiques of military justice have intensified debates about his suitability for a leadership role overseeing national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

