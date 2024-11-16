Left Menu

Hindu-American Vote Shifts Strongly Towards Trump

Discontent with the Democratic Party's stance on human rights and inspired by Trump's position on Hindu rights, approximately 70% of Hindu-Americans favored the Republican candidate in the election. Dr. Bharat Barai highlighted dissatisfaction with Democratic policies and the voting bloc's significance in electoral outcomes for key swing states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 07:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable shift, around 70% of Hindu-Americans opted for Donald Trump in the recent elections, a significant departure driven by the Democratic Party's handling of human rights issues, said Dr. Bharat Barai, a prominent community figure.

Barai criticized the Democratic Party for its perceived insensitivity towards Indian Americans, accusing them of using human rights as a political gimmick, especially concerning India-related issues.

Trump's vocal support for Hindus in Bangladesh, along with his appointments of Hindu Americans to key positions, have bolstered his popularity among this influential group, a vital demographic in several swing states that contributed to his electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

