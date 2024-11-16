Hindu-American Vote Shifts Strongly Towards Trump
Discontent with the Democratic Party's stance on human rights and inspired by Trump's position on Hindu rights, approximately 70% of Hindu-Americans favored the Republican candidate in the election. Dr. Bharat Barai highlighted dissatisfaction with Democratic policies and the voting bloc's significance in electoral outcomes for key swing states.
In a notable shift, around 70% of Hindu-Americans opted for Donald Trump in the recent elections, a significant departure driven by the Democratic Party's handling of human rights issues, said Dr. Bharat Barai, a prominent community figure.
Barai criticized the Democratic Party for its perceived insensitivity towards Indian Americans, accusing them of using human rights as a political gimmick, especially concerning India-related issues.
Trump's vocal support for Hindus in Bangladesh, along with his appointments of Hindu Americans to key positions, have bolstered his popularity among this influential group, a vital demographic in several swing states that contributed to his electoral gains.
