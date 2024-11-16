Left Menu

Muslim Leaders React to Trump's Controversial Cabinet Picks

Discontent among U.S. Muslim leaders arises over Trump administration's cabinet selections, heavily leaning towards pro-Israel figures. These leaders, who supported Trump expecting a move towards peace, feel let down by the appointments, which they perceive as aggressive and misaligned with their anti-war stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:34 IST
Muslim leaders in the U.S. who supported President Donald Trump during his election campaign have expressed their disappointment over his cabinet appointments, which they fear are overly pro-Israel. These leaders, who had anticipated a more peace-oriented administration, are now vocalizing their concerns, saying they feel misled by Trump's decisions.

Among the controversial picks, Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, have been highlighted as significant deviations from the peace-focused promises made during the campaign. Muslims for Trump, as highlighted by Rabiul Chowdhury, now face a new reality that they didn't envisage when supporting Trump.

Leaders like Rexhinaldo Nazarko and Hassan Abdel Salam are pressing on, determined to have their voices heard, despite feeling sidelined by the administration's current trajectory. They stress the importance of pushing for peace in Middle Eastern conflict areas, a promise they believe is slipping away under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

