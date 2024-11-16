Assam Minister Accuses Congress of Compromising National Security

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has accused the Congress party of acting against India's national security interests by allegedly supporting Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. He made these comments during an interview with ANI, contrasting Congress's current stance with its historical positions before and after independence. Baruah asserted that the purported support for these groups by Congress poses a significant threat to the nation's security landscape.

He further argued that backing entities considered dangerous undermines public trust, which he claims is why citizens have turned away from the Congress party. Baruah's statements underscore ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress over immigration and national security issues.

Numerous BJP leaders have echoed similar concerns about the impact of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migration on demographics, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark at a Maharashtra election rally. Modi's comments about potential infiltration threats have heightened political debate surrounding the influx of these groups, particularly in populous regions like Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)