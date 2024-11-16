Left Menu

Assam Minister Accuses Congress of Compromising National Security

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah accuses the Congress party of endangering national security by allegedly supporting Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. He claims this has led the public to reject Congress and echoes concerns initially raised by PM Modi during a recent rally highlighting infiltration threats in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:43 IST
Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has accused the Congress party of acting against India's national security interests by allegedly supporting Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. He made these comments during an interview with ANI, contrasting Congress's current stance with its historical positions before and after independence. Baruah asserted that the purported support for these groups by Congress poses a significant threat to the nation's security landscape.

He further argued that backing entities considered dangerous undermines public trust, which he claims is why citizens have turned away from the Congress party. Baruah's statements underscore ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress over immigration and national security issues.

Numerous BJP leaders have echoed similar concerns about the impact of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migration on demographics, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark at a Maharashtra election rally. Modi's comments about potential infiltration threats have heightened political debate surrounding the influx of these groups, particularly in populous regions like Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

