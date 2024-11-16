Jharkhand Elections: JMM-BJP Face-off Intensifies Amid Tribal Welfare Debate

As elections in Jharkhand approach, JMM leader Manoj Pandey has taken a strong stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that merely contesting the elections would be an achievement for them. Pandey claims that Jharkhand's citizens have already decided to establish Abua's government, with Santhal's historical significance bolstering his confidence in a landslide victory.

Pandey further challenged external influences, particularly highlighting what he termed as infiltrators arriving in airplanes and helicopters. He expressed confidence that the Santhal community would oust these outsiders, predicting complete electoral loss for the BJP in the region.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a critical view of the JMM's record on tribal welfare, noting a sharp decline in the tribal population in Santhal from 44% to 28%. He urged Jharkhand's citizens to recognize the stakes of the elections, which he framed as a fight to preserve the state's land, women, and livelihoods, suggesting past failures to protect tribal communities.

Tensions escalated when Ghulam Ahmad Mir's campaign promises of subsidized LPG cylinders, including for alleged infiltrators, sparked controversy. The debate, set against the backdrop of Jharkhand's ongoing assembly elections, has intensified the political climate as the second voting phase looms on November 20, following the first round on November 14. Results are expected by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)