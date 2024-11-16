Left Menu

Congress Critiques PM Modi's Foreign Travels Amid Manipur Turmoil

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for traveling abroad instead of addressing the ongoing crisis in Manipur. As Modi embarks on a three-nation tour, the Congress questioned his absence from the troubled state, highlighting the ethnic violence that has claimed over 200 lives since May 2023.

Updated: 16-11-2024 10:49 IST
The Congress has launched a fresh round of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of prioritizing international engagements over pressing domestic issues. Modi's upcoming visits to Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana have been labeled by the opposition as a 'periodic foreign jaunt' aimed at garnering political clout.

This critique coincides with a plea for the Prime Minister to visit Manipur, a state still reeling from ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has left more than 200 people dead since last May. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed disbelief over Modi's ongoing refusal to address the crisis directly.

The Indian government has faced escalating criticism for its handling of the Manipur situation. Ramesh argued that the people of Manipur, enduring daily suffering and anguish, merit the Prime Minister's attention and presence, questioning the rationale behind his current travel priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

