Modi Rallies BJP Workers for Crucial Maharashtra Election Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP workers to focus on winning polling booths for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He highlighted the importance of engaging communities and countering opposition narratives. Modi emphasized the efforts of the BJP-led government to empower various social groups and criticized Congress for trying to divide them.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday rallied BJP workers, encouraging them to intensify efforts to capture polling booths in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
In a virtual session under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, Modi advised workers to arrange booth-level meetings targeting women, youth, and farmers, and to share videos showcasing government schemes to voters. He also urged the inclusion of professionals like doctors to echo the party's message.
Modi criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for spreading misinformation and stressed that BJP workers should highlight these issues to voters. He lauded the growing support for the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and criticized Congress for allegedly manipulating SCs, STs, and OBCs for electoral gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
