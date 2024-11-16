Gabon Steps Toward Democracy with Historic Vote on Constitution

On Saturday, Gabon's citizens went to the polls to vote on a proposed new constitution that seeks to establish democratic governance after the Bongo family's long-standing control was disrupted by a coup last year.

The draft constitution includes key reforms such as implementing two-term limits for the presidency, eliminating the prime minister's role, and designating French as the official working language. The presidential mandate is proposed to last seven years.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the interim leader and coup instigator, is advocating for the acceptance of the new constitution, emphasizing its significance as part of the military junta's promise to spearhead a new era for the nation. The military's ousting of the government last August ended the Bongo dynasty, with Ali Bongo in power since 2009 and his father, Omar, since 1967.

