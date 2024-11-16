Left Menu

Gabon Steps Toward Democracy with Historic Vote on Constitution

Voters in Gabon cast their ballots on a new constitution aimed at transitioning to democratic governance following last year's coup. The proposed changes include two-term presidential limits and removing the prime minister position. General Brice Oligui Nguema encourages support, asserting it reflects a fresh path for Gabon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:11 IST
Gabon Steps Toward Democracy with Historic Vote on Constitution

On Saturday, Gabon's citizens went to the polls to vote on a proposed new constitution that seeks to establish democratic governance after the Bongo family's long-standing control was disrupted by a coup last year.

The draft constitution includes key reforms such as implementing two-term limits for the presidency, eliminating the prime minister's role, and designating French as the official working language. The presidential mandate is proposed to last seven years.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the interim leader and coup instigator, is advocating for the acceptance of the new constitution, emphasizing its significance as part of the military junta's promise to spearhead a new era for the nation. The military's ousting of the government last August ended the Bongo dynasty, with Ali Bongo in power since 2009 and his father, Omar, since 1967.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024