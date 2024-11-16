Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns Amid Religious Misconduct Charges at Akal Takht
Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as President of Shiromani Akali Dal following being declared 'tankhaiya' by the Akal Takht. His move opens the path for a new leader's election. The resignation comes after unsuccessful attempts to seek relief from religious misconduct charges.
- India
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, has stepped down following religious misconduct allegations. The Akal Takht had declared him 'tankhaiya' for his party's past errors.
His resignation marks a critical juncture for SAD, as it triggers the process to elect a new leader. Badal expressed gratitude towards his supporters for their trust during his leadership.
This move follows the Akal Takht's decision not to announce punishment yet, and the party's subsequent choice to abstain from upcoming bypolls. Dissenters previously sought forgiveness from religious authorities.
