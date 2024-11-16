Central Europe Watches Trump: Fears, Hopes, and Geopolitical Shifts

Conservative lawmakers in Poland's parliament celebrated Donald Trump's victory with standing ovations and chants, highlighting an alignment with the former president's populist ideals.

However, apprehension lingers in parts of Central Europe, with concerns that Trump might abandon Ukraine, emboldening Russia further, or reduce the US military presence in Europe.

This geopolitical shift underscores the urgent need for European nations to bolster their defense strategies as part of a broader effort to maintain regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)