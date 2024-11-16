Speculations Arise Over Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiances

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has sparked further debate by suggesting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's reiterated endorsements of the NDA could signal an impending political maneuver.

Speaking at the BPCC headquarters, Singh indicated that Kumar's frequent statements might reflect a potential shift in political alliances, despite Kumar's criticism of his previous ties with the Mahagathbandhan.

Additionally, Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated visits to Bihar, viewing them as attempts to influence assembly polls in Jharkhand, and raising concerns over the telecast of Modi's speeches during polling periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)