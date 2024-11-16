Left Menu

Georgian Election Turmoil: Paint, Protests, and Political Tensions

Tensions in Georgia's parliamentary elections peaked when opposition member David Kirtadze threw black paint at the Central Electoral Commission head during a meeting. The elections, criticized for alleged rigging and influence from Moscow, have drawn international attention and sparked protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:47 IST
Georgian Election Turmoil: Paint, Protests, and Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, Georgia's Central Electoral Commission head was splattered with black paint during a crucial meeting to validate the contentious October 26 parliamentary election results.

Protests erupted outside the Tbilisi-based commission as officials declared that the ruling Georgian Dream party secured 53.93% of the vote. Opposition forces have rebuffed this outcome, alleging electoral fraud—a claim vehemently denied by the Georgian Dream party.

European election monitors highlighted the electoral process's divisive environment, noting room for bribery, double voting, and even physical altercations. The contentious elections are seen as a critical moment in Georgia's pursuit of EU membership, amid mounting accusations that the government is veering increasingly towards Russian influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

