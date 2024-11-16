Political Turmoil: Ethics, Efficiency, and New Appointments

U.S. domestic news highlights significant developments including Speaker Johnson's request to keep the House Ethics report on Matt Gaetz confidential. Both parties in the Senate Judiciary Committee demand access to this report amid Gaetz's potential cabinet confirmation.

Elon Musk has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead a government efficiency panel. The panel targets high-IQ recruits and plans weekly livestreams to propose federal workforce and regulation cuts. Meanwhile, Musk faces scrutiny over alleged communications with Russian officials, prompting calls for investigation by Democratic senators.

Karoline Leavitt, a steadfast ally and campaign aide, has been chosen as Trump's White House press secretary, signaling a dynamic approach to media relations. These appointments come as Muslim Trump supporters express discontent over pro-Israel cabinet selections, highlighting emerging political dissonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)