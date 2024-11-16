Foiled Plot: TMC Leader Survives Assassination Attempt

The alleged mastermind behind the attempted assassination of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh was apprehended in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district while attempting to escape to Jharkhand, according to police.

Iqbal, also known as Afroz Khan, had orchestrated the attack with accomplice Yuvraj Singh. However, the plot failed when Singh's firearm malfunctioned during the assault.

The incident has prompted heightened security measures for Ghosh and intensified police investigations, with law enforcement examining possible insider involvement in the planned attack.

