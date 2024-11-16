Foiled Plot: TMC Leader Survives Assassination Attempt
A prime suspect in the attempted murder of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh was detained while trying to flee West Bengal. Iqbal, alias Afroz Khan, along with Yuvraj Singh, planned the attack which failed due to a firearm malfunction. The police continue to investigate the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:59 IST
- India
The alleged mastermind behind the attempted assassination of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh was apprehended in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district while attempting to escape to Jharkhand, according to police.
Iqbal, also known as Afroz Khan, had orchestrated the attack with accomplice Yuvraj Singh. However, the plot failed when Singh's firearm malfunctioned during the assault.
The incident has prompted heightened security measures for Ghosh and intensified police investigations, with law enforcement examining possible insider involvement in the planned attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
