Controversy Erupts Over Displacement of Madhavrao Scindia Statue
NHAI officials faced suspension following complaints about the disrespectful relocation of a Madhavrao Scindia statue in Madhya Pradesh. Video evidence of the operation sparked public outcry, leading to directives for strict actions by the Chief Minister. The statue was moved during highway expansion efforts at Katni.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended two officials and issued show-cause notices to others following a controversial incident in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. This comes after a statue of the late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia was moved in a manner deemed disrespectful.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for stringent action after a video circulated showing the statue being transported using an earthmoving machine with a noose-like mechanism around its neck, igniting public outrage.
The suspended NHAI employees include Rajesh Kumar Nema and Deepak Soni. Engineers from the construction company have also been suspended in response to how the statue was relocated during the Katni bypass expansion from two lanes to four, as part of national highway 30.
