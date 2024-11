Elon Musk Weighs In on Treasury Secretary Contenders

Billionaire Elon Musk has voiced his support for Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as a potential candidate for the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Musk's statement came amidst speculation over President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the role.

The frontrunners include Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent, each representing divergent approaches to economic policy. Musk expressed concerns over Bessent as a 'business-as-usual choice' in contrast to Lutnick, who he believes could 'actually enact change.'

Musk's influence within Trump's circle has grown, with the SpaceX CEO residing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club during the government transition period. Trump joked about Musk's extended stay during a recent event, acknowledging Musk's increasing role in shaping Trump's selection strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)