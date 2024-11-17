Rob Stull Elected UIPM President

Rob Stull, the USA Pentathlon Managing Director, narrowly edged out his rival, Sharif El Erian from Egypt, to become the president of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), the sport's global governing body.

The 64-year-old Stull, a seasoned four-time Olympian, succeeds Germany's Klaus Schormann and is only the second American to assume this prestigious role.

Stull acknowledged the challenges ahead with the Paris 2024 Olympics on the horizon, stating that the achievements of recent years have set a high bar that must be met. France's Joel Bouzou was eliminated in the initial round of voting before Stull secured victory in a competitive election held during the 73rd UIPM Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

