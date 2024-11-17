New Chapter: A Pivotal US-China Leadership Transition
In their final meeting, China's leader Xi Jinping expressed readiness to work with the incoming US administration as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over. Biden seeks Xi's help in reducing North Korea's support for Russia. There's uncertainty about future US-China economic ties under Trump.
In a significant meeting, Chinese leader Xi Jinping conveyed readiness to collaborate with the incoming US administration as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for office. The meeting occurred at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
US President Joe Biden, soon stepping down for Trump, aimed to persuade Xi to influence North Korea to withdraw support for Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This last meeting between Xi and Biden marks a turning point in US-China relations. Uncertainty looms over future economic ties as Trump, during his campaign, vowed to impose substantial tariffs on Chinese imports. Xi emphasized that 'small yards, high fences' are not the desires of major countries.
