Navigating Uncharted Waters: Biden and Xi's Diplomatic Dance

In a pivotal final meeting, China's Xi Jinping conveyed readiness to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration, as President-elect Donald Trump steps into office. The discussion took place during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, illustrating the nuanced dynamics of US-China diplomacy.

Xi refrained from naming Trump but expressed concerns about potential disruptions in US-China relations due to Trump's campaign rhetoric. Meanwhile, President Biden advocated for continuity in communication and cooperation, aiming to stabilize the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

Amid diverse economic strategies, significant shifts are expected as U.S. firms, like Nike and Warby Parker, diversify away from China. For Biden, this marks a reflective moment, closing over five decades in politics, emphasizing the significance of his long-standing rapport with Xi, cultivated since their vice-presidential tenures.

