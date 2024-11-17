Tensions Simmer at APEC: Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, greeted China's President Xi Jinping with a modest wave, avoiding further interaction. This subtle gesture highlights the escalating tension between Taipei and Beijing amid significant military pressure from China.

APEC serves as a rare occasion for Taiwan and China to engage even minimally. However, China's territorial claims over Taiwan prevent state-level engagements. Lin, formerly Taiwan's economy minister, noted that Taiwan successfully held bilateral discussions with several APEC delegates, but any exchange with Xi was markedly absent.

Taiwan's Deputy Secretary-General, Hsu Szu-Chien, expressed concerns regarding China's bid to host APEC in 2026, coinciding with new legal guidelines in China that threaten severe penalties for Taiwan independence advocates. Despite these tensions, a consensus was reached, implying Beijing's assurances to other APEC members.

(With inputs from agencies.)