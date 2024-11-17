Left Menu

Tensions Simmer at APEC: Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance

At the APEC forum in Lima, Taiwan's Lin Hsin-i greeted China's President Xi Jinping with a mere wave. This gesture underscores ongoing tensions between Taiwan, listed as 'Chinese Taipei', and China, which claims the island as its territory. The forum remains one of the few platforms for interaction between the two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 06:19 IST
Taiwan

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, greeted China's President Xi Jinping with a modest wave, avoiding further interaction. This subtle gesture highlights the escalating tension between Taipei and Beijing amid significant military pressure from China.

APEC serves as a rare occasion for Taiwan and China to engage even minimally. However, China's territorial claims over Taiwan prevent state-level engagements. Lin, formerly Taiwan's economy minister, noted that Taiwan successfully held bilateral discussions with several APEC delegates, but any exchange with Xi was markedly absent.

Taiwan's Deputy Secretary-General, Hsu Szu-Chien, expressed concerns regarding China's bid to host APEC in 2026, coinciding with new legal guidelines in China that threaten severe penalties for Taiwan independence advocates. Despite these tensions, a consensus was reached, implying Beijing's assurances to other APEC members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

