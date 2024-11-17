Xi and Biden: Navigating the Perils of Transition
Chinese President Xi Jinping and outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discussed strengthening U.S.-China relations amidst global tensions during a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Key issues included trade, Taiwan, North Korea, and cyber security, highlighting ongoing challenges and strategic differences between the two nations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The meeting comes at a time of transition, as Xi seeks to establish ties with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.
During the discussions, both leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining stable U.S.-China relations. The agenda covered significant topics such as trade policies, cyber security, and the geopolitical situation concerning Taiwan, the South China Sea, North Korea, and Russia. Despite disagreements, Xi emphasized a stable relationship moving forward.
Xi's diplomatic efforts extend to a broader campaign in Latin America, reflecting China's strategic interest in strengthening its regional influence amidst the backdrop of Trump's America First policies. Meanwhile, U.S. officials remain cautious about China's expanding geopolitical ambitions and military positioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
