Left Menu

Xi and Biden: Navigating the Perils of Transition

Chinese President Xi Jinping and outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discussed strengthening U.S.-China relations amidst global tensions during a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Key issues included trade, Taiwan, North Korea, and cyber security, highlighting ongoing challenges and strategic differences between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:00 IST
Xi and Biden: Navigating the Perils of Transition
President

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The meeting comes at a time of transition, as Xi seeks to establish ties with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the discussions, both leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining stable U.S.-China relations. The agenda covered significant topics such as trade policies, cyber security, and the geopolitical situation concerning Taiwan, the South China Sea, North Korea, and Russia. Despite disagreements, Xi emphasized a stable relationship moving forward.

Xi's diplomatic efforts extend to a broader campaign in Latin America, reflecting China's strategic interest in strengthening its regional influence amidst the backdrop of Trump's America First policies. Meanwhile, U.S. officials remain cautious about China's expanding geopolitical ambitions and military positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024