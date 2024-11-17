Raj Thackeray's Political Ascent: Key Role in Maharashtra's Power Play

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Bala Nandgaonkar highlighted the significance of party chief Raj Thackeray in shaping future political dynamics following the state assembly elections.

In an interview with PTI, Nandgaonkar emphasized MNS's neutral stance towards migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states, assuring them of their safety amidst past agitations. He underscored the party's engagement and growing political presence in Mumbai, recounting MNS's historical election performances.

Set against Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhari in Shivadi constituency, Nandgaonkar campaigns with determination, despite a fractured leg. He expressed confidence in his election prospects, highlighting his unyielding connection with voters. Nandgaonkar's daughter leads door-to-door outreach, aiming to strengthen voter relations amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)