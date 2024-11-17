Left Menu

The 'Amrit Kaal' Illusion: Women's Employment and Wage Crisis

The Congress accuses the BJP government of manipulating data on women's labor force participation, claiming it's driven by rural distress. While there's an increase in women self-employed, earnings have dropped significantly. The party highlights a reversal in employment quality and a worrying trend towards self-employment without actual wage growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:21 IST
The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the economic status of women in India, alleging that their earnings have declined over the past six years. This, they claim, marks a grim reality of the 'Amrit Kaal' period under the BJP government.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of manipulating labor participation data to falsely celebrate increased participation rates. According to Ramesh, the reported growth in women's labor force participation from 27% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24 masks a deeper issue driven by economic distress, especially in rural areas.

Ramesh highlighted that the increase is due primarily to self-employment among rural and urban women, defined largely by unpaid family work. He pointed to a sharp decline in the quality of female employment and real wages, calling it a tragedy and a 'failed jumla' of the Modi administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

