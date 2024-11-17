The 'Amrit Kaal' Illusion: Women's Employment and Wage Crisis

The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the economic status of women in India, alleging that their earnings have declined over the past six years. This, they claim, marks a grim reality of the 'Amrit Kaal' period under the BJP government.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of manipulating labor participation data to falsely celebrate increased participation rates. According to Ramesh, the reported growth in women's labor force participation from 27% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24 masks a deeper issue driven by economic distress, especially in rural areas.

Ramesh highlighted that the increase is due primarily to self-employment among rural and urban women, defined largely by unpaid family work. He pointed to a sharp decline in the quality of female employment and real wages, calling it a tragedy and a 'failed jumla' of the Modi administration.

