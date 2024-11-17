Political Turmoil: Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks BJP-AAP Clash

The resignation of Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has erupted into a significant political confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The affair has intensified after Gahlot, citing concerns about the AAP's internal dynamics and objectives, decided to part ways not only as a minister but also left the party.

BJP leaders quickly seized the opportunity to attack AAP and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Senior BJP figures such as Manjinder Singh Sirsa have described the situation as evidence of a sinking AAP, accusing Kejriwal of corruption. Pradeep Bhandari echoed these critiques, suggesting that Gahlot's departure reflects the public sentiment in Delhi.

Reacting to these allegations, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, claimed that Gahlot faced undue pressure from BJP-led allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety, which resulted in multiple raids on his premises. With assembly elections approaching, Gahlot's resignation underscores unresolved tensions and unmet promises within the AAP, such as the persistent pollution of the Yamuna River.

