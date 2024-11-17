Left Menu

Allies Unite: Japan, US, and Australia Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Tensions

Japan will join forces with the US Marines and Australian troops for joint training in northern Australia to address increasing confrontations with China's military. The defense ministers of the three countries highlighted concerns over China's actions in the East and South China Seas and emphasized regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a show of solidarity, Japan is set to deploy troops for joint training with US Marines and Australian forces in northern Australia, amid rising tensions with China. The decision was announced during talks hosted by Australia's Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen.

The trilateral agreement will initiate amphibious training from 2025, marked by Exercise Talisman Sabre, while Australia will participate in Exercise Orient Shield in Japan for the first time next year. The joint statement highlighted concerns over China's aggressive military actions in the East and South China Seas.

The ministers underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, amid China's territorial claims over Taiwan and its increasing military presence in the region. Marles emphasized the significance of fostering strong relationships with allies, despite potential backlash from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

