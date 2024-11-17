Hezbollah Spokesman's Death in Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Beirut

Mohammed Afif, the main spokesman for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut. This strike was the first on the city in over a month, signifying escalating tensions in the region. The attack followed a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of 12 Palestinians, according to medical officials.

The anonymous Hezbollah source noted that Afif had been a prominent figure following increased Israeli military activities in September and the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The attack took place as Lebanese authorities consider a US-mediated cease-fire proposal to curb the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, in Israel, three suspects were detained after flares were fired at Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, amid widespread domestic unrest. Criticisms against Netanyahu continue due to his alleged mishandling of the Hamas-led attacks that began on October 7, 2023, prompting further conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)