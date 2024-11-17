Left Menu

Hezbollah Spokesman's Death in Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Beirut

Mohammed Afif, the main spokesman for Lebanon's Hezbollah, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The attack marks the first on central Beirut in over a month. Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated as Lebanese officials consider a US-brokered cease-fire proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:39 IST
Hezbollah Spokesman's Death in Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Beirut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mohammed Afif, the main spokesman for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut. This strike was the first on the city in over a month, signifying escalating tensions in the region. The attack followed a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of 12 Palestinians, according to medical officials.

The anonymous Hezbollah source noted that Afif had been a prominent figure following increased Israeli military activities in September and the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The attack took place as Lebanese authorities consider a US-mediated cease-fire proposal to curb the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, in Israel, three suspects were detained after flares were fired at Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, amid widespread domestic unrest. Criticisms against Netanyahu continue due to his alleged mishandling of the Hamas-led attacks that began on October 7, 2023, prompting further conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024