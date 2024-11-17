BJP's Munda Criticizes JMM's Rule Over Land Grabbing in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, representing the BJP, has launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government. He accused them of enabling infiltration, which he claims is leading to illegal land grabs as immigrants marry tribal women to acquire property.

Munda expressed concerns over the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, highlighting that despite its legal protections, tribal lands are increasingly threatened. He also criticized the current administration for failing to address these issues, affecting regions like Pakur and Godda.

The BJP leader further accused the government of fostering corruption, particularly in sectors like mineral and sand smuggling. He urged voters to choose BJP for a corruption-free future and safer land rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)