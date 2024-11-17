Left Menu

BJP's Munda Criticizes JMM's Rule Over Land Grabbing in Jharkhand

BJP leader Arjun Munda accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of enabling illegal land grabs by illegal immigrants marrying tribal women. He claimed that this situation, exacerbated by government inaction, threatens tribal lands in the Santhal Pargana region and called for the BJP to combat corruption and deliver better governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:40 IST
BJP's Munda Criticizes JMM's Rule Over Land Grabbing in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, representing the BJP, has launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government. He accused them of enabling infiltration, which he claims is leading to illegal land grabs as immigrants marry tribal women to acquire property.

Munda expressed concerns over the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, highlighting that despite its legal protections, tribal lands are increasingly threatened. He also criticized the current administration for failing to address these issues, affecting regions like Pakur and Godda.

The BJP leader further accused the government of fostering corruption, particularly in sectors like mineral and sand smuggling. He urged voters to choose BJP for a corruption-free future and safer land rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024