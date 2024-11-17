BJP's Munda Criticizes JMM's Rule Over Land Grabbing in Jharkhand
BJP leader Arjun Munda accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of enabling illegal land grabs by illegal immigrants marrying tribal women. He claimed that this situation, exacerbated by government inaction, threatens tribal lands in the Santhal Pargana region and called for the BJP to combat corruption and deliver better governance.
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, representing the BJP, has launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government. He accused them of enabling infiltration, which he claims is leading to illegal land grabs as immigrants marry tribal women to acquire property.
Munda expressed concerns over the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, highlighting that despite its legal protections, tribal lands are increasingly threatened. He also criticized the current administration for failing to address these issues, affecting regions like Pakur and Godda.
The BJP leader further accused the government of fostering corruption, particularly in sectors like mineral and sand smuggling. He urged voters to choose BJP for a corruption-free future and safer land rights.
