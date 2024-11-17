Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Crucial UP Bypolls
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, claiming the Uttar Pradesh government’s priorities shift as elections approach. Yadav vowed to abolish Agniveer if elected, promising stable security jobs for youth. He predicted BJP's defeat in both Maharashtra assembly and UP bypolls, citing tensions in central and state governments.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce address, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the ruling party of altering its stance as critical Uttar Pradesh bypolls near. He critiqued the government for deflecting on development issues and labeled the Samajwadi Party as lawbreakers.
Yadav pledged to dismantle controversial schemes like Agniveer, promising permanent positions in security forces for the youth if his party wins. He emphasized the importance of working towards institutional improvement and restoring public faith in the democratic system, which he claims the BJP has harmed.
Predicting BJP's defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and UP bypolls, Yadav highlighted internal conflicts within the BJP-led governments at both the central and state levels. By-elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nawab Malik Faces Intense Political Battle in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mahayuti in Full Swing: BJP Gears for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
High-Profile Withdrawals Shake Up Maharashtra Assembly Elections
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections