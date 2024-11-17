Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Crucial UP Bypolls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, claiming the Uttar Pradesh government’s priorities shift as elections approach. Yadav vowed to abolish Agniveer if elected, promising stable security jobs for youth. He predicted BJP's defeat in both Maharashtra assembly and UP bypolls, citing tensions in central and state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:07 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Crucial UP Bypolls
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce address, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the ruling party of altering its stance as critical Uttar Pradesh bypolls near. He critiqued the government for deflecting on development issues and labeled the Samajwadi Party as lawbreakers.

Yadav pledged to dismantle controversial schemes like Agniveer, promising permanent positions in security forces for the youth if his party wins. He emphasized the importance of working towards institutional improvement and restoring public faith in the democratic system, which he claims the BJP has harmed.

Predicting BJP's defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and UP bypolls, Yadav highlighted internal conflicts within the BJP-led governments at both the central and state levels. By-elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024