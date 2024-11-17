Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Crucial UP Bypolls

In a fierce address, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the ruling party of altering its stance as critical Uttar Pradesh bypolls near. He critiqued the government for deflecting on development issues and labeled the Samajwadi Party as lawbreakers.

Yadav pledged to dismantle controversial schemes like Agniveer, promising permanent positions in security forces for the youth if his party wins. He emphasized the importance of working towards institutional improvement and restoring public faith in the democratic system, which he claims the BJP has harmed.

Predicting BJP's defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and UP bypolls, Yadav highlighted internal conflicts within the BJP-led governments at both the central and state levels. By-elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)