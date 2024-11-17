Russian Opposition Voices Unite Against Putin in Berlin Demonstration

In Berlin, Russian opposition leaders organized a significant demonstration on Sunday, with at least 1,000 participants protesting against President Vladimir Putin and his involvement in the Ukraine war. The event, led by Yulia Navalnaya, Ilya Yashin, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, bannered the slogans "No Putin. No War."

The demonstrators, marching with flags and signs, passed through historic locations like the Brandenburg Gate, as they demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. They also called for President Putin to be tried as a war criminal and the release of political prisoners in Russia.

The protest marked a rare moment of unity among Russia's opposition members, who have faced challenges in establishing a cohesive anti-Kremlin movement due to internal disagreements and recent setbacks like the in-prison death of Alexei Navalny.

(With inputs from agencies.)