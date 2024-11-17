Left Menu

Russian Opposition Voices Unite Against Putin in Berlin Demonstration

Prominent Russian opposition leaders led a significant demonstration in Berlin against President Putin’s regime and the war in Ukraine. The march, featuring released political prisoners Yulia Navalnaya, Ilya Yashin, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, highlighted demands for troop withdrawal and Putin’s trial as a war criminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:51 IST
Russian Opposition Voices Unite Against Putin in Berlin Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Berlin, Russian opposition leaders organized a significant demonstration on Sunday, with at least 1,000 participants protesting against President Vladimir Putin and his involvement in the Ukraine war. The event, led by Yulia Navalnaya, Ilya Yashin, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, bannered the slogans "No Putin. No War."

The demonstrators, marching with flags and signs, passed through historic locations like the Brandenburg Gate, as they demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. They also called for President Putin to be tried as a war criminal and the release of political prisoners in Russia.

The protest marked a rare moment of unity among Russia's opposition members, who have faced challenges in establishing a cohesive anti-Kremlin movement due to internal disagreements and recent setbacks like the in-prison death of Alexei Navalny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024