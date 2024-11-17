Bangladesh's New Dawn: Yunus Seeks Hasina's Extradition and Promises Reform
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus announced plans to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face charges related to a student-led uprising and other alleged human rights violations. Yunus emphasized electoral reforms and dismissed reports of increased Islamist influence as exaggerated.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, announced that his government intends to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Hasina has been in exile since fleeing a mass uprising last August.
In his first 100 days in office, Yunus expressed that his administration would hold those responsible for the uprising's fatalities accountable, including Hasina. The aim is to investigate all human rights violations during her reign.
Yunus also intends to reform Bangladesh's electoral system, with a focus on conducting a new election. He dismissed reports of rising attacks on minorities as exaggerated, despite concerns about increased Islamist influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
