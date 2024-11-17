Delhi Political Storm: Ministerial Resignation Ignites BJP-AAP Showdown

The resignation of Delhi's minister, Kailash Gahlot, has inflamed political tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Gahlot, who also stepped down from AAP, has become the center of a political storm, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack on AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, alleges that Gahlot was effectively forced out by the BJP's orchestrations, which included a Rs 112 crore allegation and multiple Enforcement Directorate raids. Singh accused the BJP of engaging in what he described as "dirty politics" to create undue pressure on Gahlot, leaving him with little choice but to defect to the BJP.

In light of these developments, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar emphasized the numerous cases of investigation by the ED and CBI against Gahlot and his family. She suggests that joining the BJP was seen by Gahlot as a preferable alternative to imprisonment. Kakkar cited election-season conspiracies and endorsed Gahlot's dedication to AAP till recently.

Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has expressed skepticism about AAP's future, stating Gahlot's resignation as indicative of the party's internal breakdown. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva praised Gahlot's decision, framing it as a bold move away from Kejriwal's leadership, which Sachdeva criticized as self-serving.

Kailash Gahlot's resignation letter expressed deep concerns about AAP's evolving priorities, criticizing the party's focus on its political agenda over public service. He highlighted unmet promises, such as the Yamuna River cleanup, and other controversies that sparked widespread skepticism regarding AAP's commitment to its founding principles.

Gahlot's departure, noting the resignation accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, comes as Delhi gears up for its assembly polls in 2025. His criticisms, including unfulfilled promises and party shift away from its core mission, pose noteworthy challenges for AAP's standing in the forthcoming political contest.

