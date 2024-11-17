Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: Coalition Talks and Power Share

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his understanding of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan's emotions and perspectives.

Stalin noted that the VCK leader had demonstrated genuine care towards him, acknowledging his dedication. Recently, Thirumavalavan expressed gratitude for Stalin's efforts in establishing a SIPCOT industrial park in Ariyalur's Jayamkondam.

This acknowledgement carries added weight, amid the VCK's political stance on power-sharing. Upcoming political developments, including potential coalitions with actor Vijay's new party and AIADMK's strategies for the 2026 elections, underline Stalin's remarks. Thirumavalavan remains committed to the DMK alliance, emphasizing coalition governance's significance for Tamil Nadu; however, he believes it is not yet time to push this agenda.

