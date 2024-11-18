Left Menu

Xi Jinping Arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to attend the G20 Summit and engage in bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Xi aims to strengthen China-Brazil relations, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the two nations in global affairs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Rio de Janeiro, marking his attendance at the 19th G20 Summit, according to Chinese state media reports. The visit also includes a state meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a statement made on arrival, Xi Jinping expressed his eagerness to engage in detailed discussions with President Lula. The focus is on enhancing diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Xi's visit underscores the significance of China-Brazil relations in the broader context of international cooperation, as reported by Xinhua News.

