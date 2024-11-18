Left Menu

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would appoint Brendan Carr as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Carr is currently the senior Republican member on the FCC and will now lead the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:05 IST
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump
Brendan Carr
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump has named Brendan Carr as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The announcement came through a statement released on Sunday.

Brendan Carr, who is presently the top Republican representative on the FCC, will step into the leadership role, bringing his expertise and perspectives to the forefront of the commission's future direction.

As the FCC's new chairman, Carr is expected to focus on continued regulatory adjustments and policy initiatives to shape the country's telecommunications landscape under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024