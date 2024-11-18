Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

In a decisive move ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump has named Brendan Carr as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The announcement came through a statement released on Sunday.

Brendan Carr, who is presently the top Republican representative on the FCC, will step into the leadership role, bringing his expertise and perspectives to the forefront of the commission's future direction.

As the FCC's new chairman, Carr is expected to focus on continued regulatory adjustments and policy initiatives to shape the country's telecommunications landscape under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)