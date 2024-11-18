Starmer-Xi Dialogue: Bridging Cooperation and Disagreement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised for a pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Downing Street announced Sunday. The discussions aim to encourage pragmatic cooperation between major world economies, particularly in areas like international stability, climate change, and economic growth.

This face-to-face meeting marks a significant milestone for Starmer, as it will be his first with President Xi since assuming office in July. It also represents the first in-person talks between a Chinese leader and a British prime minister in five years.

Starmer emphasized Britain's crucial economic relations with China, describing it as one of the world's largest economies and a key trading partner. He expressed a commitment to tackling issues of mutual interest while being ready to have candid conversations about contentious topics. In prior communications, both leaders underscored the importance of open dialogue despite their differences.

