Trump's Transition: Key Picks for Second Term Cabinet

In the wake of his election triumph, President-elect Donald Trump has made significant strides in shaping his prospective administration by announcing several key appointments.

Among the notable selections, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, who has advocated for a robust foreign policy, has been designated as the Secretary of State. Matt Gaetz, known for his stance on justice system reform, has been tapped for Attorney General. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democratic representative and a recent independent, will lead national intelligence.

These selections reflect Trump's approach to governance, hinting at possible policy shifts. This includes changes in foreign policy, as evidenced by Rubio's hawkish past, and a potential restructuring of the justice system championed by Gaetz.

(With inputs from agencies.)