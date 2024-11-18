Karnataka Political Tensions: Accusations and Apologies Amidst Operation Lotus Allegations

Karnataka's political landscape was stirred as Home Affairs Minister G Parameshwara on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetuating Operation Lotus in the state. Parameshwara alleged that the BJP continues to attempt to purchase MLAs, a claim he substantiates with statements from the Chief Minister declaring these efforts were carried out with significant financial incentives. He vowed to initiate an investigation if concrete evidence emerged, criticizing the BJP's expertise in executing such strategies.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta's exoneration of the previous BJP government concerning allegations of a 40 percent commission scheme did not escape Minister Parameshwara's scrutiny. He expressed his intention to scrutinize the report thoroughly to understand the basis of the Lokayukta's decision. Concurrently, Parameshwara addressed the uproar surrounding the alleged racial comments made by his colleague, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, acknowledging the controversy, contended that the remarks posed a liability for the party.

Amidst political turbulence, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the remarks made by Zameer Khan against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, labeling the BJP's actions as mere attempts to provoke controversy. Khan, while tendering an apology for any offense caused, recalled the personal rapport shared with Kumaraswamy. Despite the apology, Khan maintained that his comments would not influence the upcoming by-elections in the state, dismissing the need for any drastic political repercussions. The unfolding events showcase the intricate dynamics within Karnataka's political factions, underscoring ongoing power struggles and inter-party tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)