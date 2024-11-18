Karnataka Political Tensions: Accusations and Apologies Amidst Operation Lotus Allegations
Karnataka Home Affairs Minister G Parameshwara accuses the BJP of continuing Operation Lotus by attempting to buy MLAs. Meanwhile, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan apologizes for alleged 'racist' remarks. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defends Khan, attributing controversy to BJP. Investigations and party discipline issues loom large.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape was stirred as Home Affairs Minister G Parameshwara on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetuating Operation Lotus in the state. Parameshwara alleged that the BJP continues to attempt to purchase MLAs, a claim he substantiates with statements from the Chief Minister declaring these efforts were carried out with significant financial incentives. He vowed to initiate an investigation if concrete evidence emerged, criticizing the BJP's expertise in executing such strategies.
Meanwhile, the Lokayukta's exoneration of the previous BJP government concerning allegations of a 40 percent commission scheme did not escape Minister Parameshwara's scrutiny. He expressed his intention to scrutinize the report thoroughly to understand the basis of the Lokayukta's decision. Concurrently, Parameshwara addressed the uproar surrounding the alleged racial comments made by his colleague, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, acknowledging the controversy, contended that the remarks posed a liability for the party.
Amidst political turbulence, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the remarks made by Zameer Khan against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, labeling the BJP's actions as mere attempts to provoke controversy. Khan, while tendering an apology for any offense caused, recalled the personal rapport shared with Kumaraswamy. Despite the apology, Khan maintained that his comments would not influence the upcoming by-elections in the state, dismissing the need for any drastic political repercussions. The unfolding events showcase the intricate dynamics within Karnataka's political factions, underscoring ongoing power struggles and inter-party tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Performance Over Politics: DK Shivakumar's Take on Channapatna Elections
Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques
Karnataka CM Faces Lokayukta Police Over MUDA Site Scandal
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta police for questioning in MUDA case.
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up