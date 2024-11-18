Left Menu

Former Radio Host Alan Jones Faces Assault Charges: An Era in Question

Alan Jones, a former Australian radio host, has been charged with 24 assault and sexual touching offences against young men. The alleged offences occurred between 2001 and 2019. Jones, a prominent figure with a controversial past, denies previous allegations made against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:27 IST
Former radio host Alan Jones has been charged with a series of assault and sexual touching offences, casting a shadow over his decades-long career. The Australian police confirmed charges against the 83-year-old, identified widely as Jones, after years of allegations revealed by a local newspaper.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2019 involving eight victims, some with personal or professional ties to Jones. The youngest victim was reportedly 17 at the time. The charges follow public accusations that led to more potential victims stepping forward, according to police.

Jones, a conservative commentator known for his influential radio career and sharp rhetoric, especially his controversial remarks about political figures, has denied past allegations. His legacy also includes his achievements as a former rugby coach, leading the Wallabies to a historic Grand Slam tour in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

