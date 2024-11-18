Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot's Defection: A Political Turning Point

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the AAP and joined the BJP, accusing his former party of compromising its founding values. Gahlot emphasized Delhi's development requires good relations with the Centre, and praised PM Modi's leadership. The BJP sees his induction as a boost for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:03 IST
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has joined the BJP, a day after severing ties with the AAP, a party he accused of deviating from its foundational values. Gahlot's move, announced at the BJP headquarters in the presence of senior party leaders, is seen as a critical juncture in the capital's political landscape.

Gahlot criticized the AAP for its continuous confrontations with the central government, arguing that harmonious relations with the Centre are crucial for Delhi's progress. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and confirmed his move to the BJP was aligned with his commitment to Delhi's development.

The AAP, however, implied that Gahlot's departure was influenced by ongoing probes by central agencies. The BJP hopes this new addition will strengthen its position ahead of the assembly elections, capitalizing on Gahlot's reputation as an effective leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

